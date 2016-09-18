Thunderbolt kills student

You are here: Home » Back Page

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha . Chandpur

A school student was killed by thunderbolt in Chandramoth area under Faridganj upazila on Saturday.
The victim was identified as Hridoy, 15, a student of class six and son of Ebrahim Khalil, a resident of Adalatpara area in the district town.
Police said the thunderbolt struck him while he was with some of his friends in the area.
Critically injured Hridoy was sent to Chandpur General Hospital where on duty doctors declared him dead.

