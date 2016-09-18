You are here: Home » Back Page

JL leader arrested for shooting rickshaw-puller freed on bail

Court Correspondent

The Banani thana Juba League joint convener Yusuf Sardar Sohel, who was arrested Thursday night for slapping and shooting at a rickshaw puller who asked him for Tk 40 as fare, secured bail on Saturday in the case of attempt to murder lodged by the rickshaw puller.
Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate allowed the bail against a Tk 5,000 bond, responding to the Juba League leader’s bail plea.
Sources in the court said that the plaintiff rickshaw puller, Kabir Hossain, in his case with the Banani police station alleged that Sohel shot him in the leg as he wanted Tk 40 as fare after the accused travelled on his rickshaw from Gulshan to Banani-2.
He alleged that he asked for the money as Sohel got down from the rickshaw at Amtali Mor of Banani-2 and began
walking without paying the fare.
Banani police said they arrested Sohel on the same night when he came to the police station and wanted to lodge a general diary alleging that he opened fire from his licensed pistol to protect himself from alleged robbers.
The court police’s general recording officer sub-inspector Farid Mia said that Banani police produced Sohel before the court seeking a five-day remand to interrogate him in police custody.
The accused also filed a petition seeking bail, he said.
He said that the plaintiff of the case, Kabir Hossain, appearing before the court, submitted that he had no problem if the accused was freed on bail.
The GRO said that the court later allowed Sohel’s bail against a bong of Tk 5,000 and rejected the Banani police’s prayer seeking remand.

