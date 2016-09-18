Swarms of people return to Dhaka

Thousands of people on Saturday continued returning to the capital city after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha amid huge traffic congestions at places, various inconveniences, and broken train schedules.

Higher transportation fares and shortage of buses made their journeys uncomfortable.

On Saturday people formed long queues in front of various ferry pontoons while coming back to Dhaka.

Masum Billah, a passenger, said on Friday night that an Eagle Paribahan bus staff reimbursed his fare as the company cancelled the trip on Jessore-Dhaka route due to traffic congestion at Doulatdia pontoon.

On Saturday Masum reached Doulatdia ghat at 6:00am where he saw bumper-to-bumper vehicles stretching on about six kilometres of road, standstill.

The bus operators charged Tk 1,600 instead of Tk 1,000 for each AC seat on Jessore-Dhaka and charged Tk 1,000 instead of Tk 700 for each AC seat on Jhenaidah-Dhaka routes, alleged the passengers.

New Age Manikganj correspondent reported that thousands of Dhaka-bound people from the country’s south-western parts including Faridpur, Jessore, Khulna, Kushtia, Magura and Rajbari suffered a lot on Saturday at Aricha and Paturia ghats for hours because of swarms of people gathered at the pontoons but there were inadequate buses to carry them.

Passengers alleged that bus staff took Tk 200 to Tk 300 from a rider for a trip to Dhaka or Savar or Nabinagar from Paturia instead of Tk 65 for Nabinagar, Tk 75 for Savar and Tk 90 for Dhaka, respectively.

Anowar Hossain, an apparel worker hailing from Faridpur, said while returning to his workplace at Savar EPZ area with his family members they had to wait at Paturia ghat for more than three hours. He had with him the regular fare but the bus conductor demanded much. They all boarded a bus when the number of riders thinned out.

The officer-in-charge of Shivalaya police, Mohammad Monirul Islam, said they would take action against the conductors if they collect extra money from the patrons. However, no policemen were seen at the terminal watching over fares.

New Age Munshiganj correspondent reported that when throngs of travellers arrived at Shimulia ghat they found insufficient vehicles to transport them to their respective destinations. The conductors charged them additional money, many alleged.

At the capital’s Gabtoli, Mohakhali and Saidabad terminals, people continued to come Dhaka back from outlying districts and that such traffic might continue for a few more days, said transport operators.

At Kamalapur Railway Station travellers disembarked in their thousands, on Saturday.

Many trains ran couple of hours late on the day while Rangpur Express left Dhaka station at 1:36pm instead of scheduled 9:00am.

Sundarban Express on Dhaka-Khulna route ran late by two-and-a-half hours, while Mohanagar Probhati on Dhaka-Chittagong and Drutajan Express on Dinajpur-Dhaka route ran late by about two hours, each. Many trains were an hour behind their scheduled arrivals.

The station master Nipendranath Saha told New Age that Dhaka-bound passengers’ presence was on its peak on Saturday since the Eid day on Tuesday.

Ship-full of passengers arrived at Dhaka’s main river terminal, Sadarghat, on Saturday.

Terminal officials said people– packed like sardines– returned to the city on Saturday. The day’s crowds were the largest since the Eid day, they said.