Theatre activists protest at arson attack on Bahurupi

September 18, 2016 12:22 am·0 commentsViews:
Staff Correspondent
Bahurupi

Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation holds a protest rally on Shilpakala Academy premises in the capital on Saturday in protest at attack on Bahurupi Natya Sangstha office in Mymensingh. — New Age photo

Theatre activists on Saturday demanded exemplary punishment of the perpetrators who launched an arson attack on Bahurupi Natya Sangstha in Mymensingh.
Unknown attackers set fire to the theatre office on September 13 during Eid-ul-Azha.
At a protest rally organised by Bangladesh Group Theatre Federation on the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy premises, the speakers said that attack on progressive and cultural sector was direct threat to human civilisation.
They observed that negligence while trying attackers on cultural sectors including bomb explosions in Udichi convention and Chhayanaut had influenced their followers to carry on further attacks.
They urged continuity in collective protest against attack on cultural sector.
Theatre personality Mamunur Rashid urged theatre activists to investigate the incident in their own way and bring the perpetrators to police.
Sammilita Sangshkritik Jote president Ghulam Kuddus urged the government to find out actual perpetrators immediately.
Theatre personality Ramendu Majumdar, Ataur Rahman, Inamul Haque, Bangladesh Kobita Parishad president Abdus Samad,  Ganasangit Samanway Parishad president Fakir Alamgir, M Hamid, Keramat Mawla,  Ahmed Yasir, Tapopsh Tarokdar among others addressed the rally.
Group Theatre Federation vice-president Jhuna Chowdhury chaired the rally.

