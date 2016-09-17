First batch of hajis return at midnight

The first batch of Bangladesh’s returnee hajj pilgrims are expected to return home from Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The return hajj flight of state-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying 419 pilgrims is expected to land at Hazrat Shahjalal international airport at 1:30am on Sunday instead of 8:40pm on Saturday as hajj pilgrims were late to reach at Jeddah Airport, said a Biman press release.

Over the course of the next one month, some 49,545 of the Bangladeshis who attended hajj this year will similarly return home on a total of 137 specially-chartered flights of Biman, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The last hajj return flight is scheduled to arrive on October 17.

Biman this year is using both chartered flights as well as its regular flights to carry hajj pilgrims. Some direct flights will also operate on the Jeddah-Chittagong and Jeddah-Sylhet routes to bring back Bangladeshi pilgrims.