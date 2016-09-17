Youth attempts to kill self after ‘killing mother’

A youth attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing his mother in Gosaildangha area under Bandar police station in Chittagong on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased is identified as Kumkum Chowdhury, wife of Sukhomoy Chowdhury, a resident of the area, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Quoting family members, Mahiuddin Selim, officer-in-charge of Bandar police station, said Sumit Chowdhury, 21, stabbed and slaughtered his mother Kumkum at their residence in ‘Sarkar Tower’ in the area around 2:00pm.

Later, he stabbed himself which left him critically injured.

On information, police recovered the body and admitted Sumit to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.

Family members claimed that Sumit was depressed as he could not pass the SSC examination.