Joy to receive ICT dev award in US

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, information and communication technology affairs adviser to the prime minister, would be conferred upon ‘ICT for development award’ for his far reaching initiatives in setting Bangladesh on the road to digital world.

The award will be conferred on September 19.

The world organization of governance and competitiveness, plan trifinio, global fashion for development and school of business of the university of New Haven, connecticut in USA will jointly organise the ceremony, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

This would be in recognition of his tremendous contribution to the people of Bangladesh through the implementation of ‘Digital Bangladesh’ initiive as well as his outstanding leadership and commitment towards ICT and Competitiveness as a tool for Sustainable Development, according to website of Bangladesh Awami League.

Introduced this year, the award will be given regularly on an annual basis.

The award would be handed over to Sajeeb Wazed by eminent actor Robert Davi at a high-level reception in support of the first anniversary of the adoption of the UN SDGs and the Importance of ICT and competitiveness as a tool for sustainable development.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina as well as ministers and high-level political leaders from Bangladesh and other countries, UN senior officials, heads of international organizations, ambassadors, private sector and civil society leaders and celebrities are likely to attend the occasion.