India, China can work together on Payra seaport: Muhith

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Saturday said the Payra seaport in Patuakhali would be a much better seaport in Bangladesh where India and China could work together as partners.

‘Payra is likely to be a much better seaport in Bangladesh. And my own concept is that this is an area where China and India can work together,’ he said.

The finance minister was addressing the concluding session of a daylong roundtable on ‘Bangladesh- India relations: progress made and the challenges aAhead’ at The Daily Star Centre in the city.

Narrating Bangladesh’s success stories, Muhith said poverty alleviation has been a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s success, reports United News of Bangladesh.

‘Poverty won’t exist in Bangladesh, not by 2030 but by 2024,’ he said adding that the year 2024 is the year that he has fixed for ending poverty in Bangladesh.

The finance minister said ending poverty by the timeframe is possible if the current pace of development continues.

Describing the overall scenario, he said Bangladesh is now a ‘very attractive’ area for foreign direct investment.

On border haats along the Bangladesh-India border, Muhith said border haats have not been expanded in a big way and steps should be taken to declare more border haats.

He also talked about big projects involving Bangladesh, India and Bhutan in the areas of power generation and passing it to Bangladesh from Bhutan through India.

The minister, however, expressed displeasure as Bangladeshi channels do not have access to Indian viewers. ‘This is one of the disappointments.’

Muhith said this is prevented by private sector by imposing heavy charges of 20 million rupees fees.

The Daily Star and the institute for policy, advocacy, and governance jointly organised the dialogue.