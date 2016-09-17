You are here: Home » National

India, China can work together on Payra seaport: Muhith

September 17, 2016 6:40 pm·0 commentsViews:
New Age Online
finance minister, muhith, ama muhith

Abul Maal Abdul Muhith

Finance minister AMA Muhith on Saturday said the Payra seaport in Patuakhali would be a much better seaport in Bangladesh where India and China could work together as partners.
‘Payra is likely to be a much better seaport in Bangladesh. And my own concept is that this is an area where China and India can work together,’ he said.
The finance minister was addressing the concluding session of a daylong roundtable on ‘Bangladesh- India relations: progress made and the challenges aAhead’ at The Daily Star Centre in the city.
Narrating Bangladesh’s success stories, Muhith said poverty alleviation has been a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s success, reports United News of Bangladesh.
‘Poverty won’t exist in Bangladesh, not by 2030 but by 2024,’ he said adding that the year 2024 is the year that he has fixed for ending poverty in Bangladesh.
The finance minister said ending poverty by the timeframe is possible if the current pace of development continues.
Describing the overall scenario, he said Bangladesh is now a ‘very attractive’ area for foreign direct investment.
On border haats along the Bangladesh-India border, Muhith said border haats have not been expanded in a big way and steps should be taken to declare more border haats.
He also talked about big projects involving Bangladesh, India and Bhutan in the areas of power generation and passing it to Bangladesh from Bhutan through India.
The minister, however, expressed displeasure as Bangladeshi channels do not have access to Indian viewers. ‘This is one of the disappointments.’
Muhith said this is prevented by private sector by imposing heavy charges of 20 million rupees fees.
The Daily Star and the institute for policy, advocacy, and governance jointly organised the dialogue.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Khaleda wants to land in jail to avoid peoples’ wrath: Hasina The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, on Wednesday told parliament that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, being isolated from...
  2. Khaleda, Tarique trying to contact int’l terrorist organisaitons: Inu Information minister Hasanul Haq Inu on Tuesday alleged that Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman...
  3. TIB wants fresh assessment on Rampal power plant Transparency International Bangladesh on Thursday urged the government to carry out a fresh environmental impact assessment involving international experts on...
  4. CPB, SPB hold sit-in to reduce power, gas prices Left politicians on Tuesday at a sit-in programme in the city called on the Awami League led government to take...
  5. Grocer hacked dead in Mohammadpur, Badda shooting victim dies A grocer was chopped to death in the city’s Mohammadpur and a Juba League leader, who sustained bullet injuries in...
  6. JS speaker sends letter to CEC Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury sent a letter to chief election commissioner Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad on Monday seeking the...
  7. PM says budget deficit not a problem; seeks cooperation of all Noting that five percent budget deficit is not a big deal, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday urged people not...
  8. Swechchhasebak League leader chopped to death in Barisal A local leader of Awami Swechchhasebak League, a front organisation of ruling Awami League, was hacked to death in Mehendiganj...
  9. JnU expels BCL leader permanently for sexual offence The Jagannath University on Tuesday permanently expelled a student of Islamic history and culture, Md Aroz Miah, also an assistant...
  10. Modernisation of armed forces to continue: PM Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government is taking all necessary steps for the modernisation and expansion of...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement