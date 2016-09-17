You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Belgium reports first case of euthanasia for minor

September 17, 2016 6:47 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
Reuters. Brussels / New Age Online

BelgiumA minor has been euthanised in Belgium in what is the first application of rules adopted by the country in 2014 allowing doctor-assisted death for children of all ages, the head of the national committee for euthanasia said on Saturday.
Wim Distelmans, who chairs Belgium’s federal control and evaluation committee on euthanasia, said in an emailed statement that the first case was reported to his committee by a local doctor last week.
The underage person was reported as being critically ill but no other information was given.
Belgium legalised euthanasia in 2002, and two years ago amended the rules to permit doctor-assisted death for minors in a hopeless medical situation.
It is the only country in the world allowing euthanasia on minors of all ages. In the neighbouring Netherlands the practice is possible for children aged at least 12.
Between 2003 and 2013, the number of patients being euthanised in Belgium rose nearly eight-fold to a total number of 8,752 cases, according to records of the national euthanasia control committee.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Members of Jewish sect leave Guatemala village Members of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group were forced out of a village in western Guatemala after disputes with indigenous residents...
  2. Trump, eyeing campaign reset, backs house speaker Ryan Donald Trump reversed course Friday and endorsed House speaker Paul Ryan for re-election, as he sought to stop his presidential...
  3. Journalist killed in Kiev car bomb A car bomb in central Kiev on Wednesday morning killed well-known pro-Western journalist Pavel Sheremet, with the crisis-hit nation’s president...
  4. Canada wildfire: Alberta blaze threatens neighbouring province A huge wildfire raging in the Canadian province of Alberta is growing further and could spill in to neighbouring Saskatchewan,...
  5. Trump supreme as White House race rolls on Only five Republicans were left in the race for the White House Sunday, and frontrunner Donald Trump hammered home the...
  6. Uber driver arrested over US shooting A man arrested early Sunday on suspicion of shooting dead six people in the northern US state of Michigan was...
  7. Bill Cosby charged with 2004 drugging, sex assault of woman Bill Cosby was arrested in the twilight of his life and career Wednesday and charged with a decade-old sex crime...
  8. Europe feels fallout from Merkel migrant magnanimity Angela Merkel may have won praise from the world for Germany’s open-door policy on refugees, but a confused and divided...
  9. 35,000 Germans rally in Dresden against racism A rally against racism and xenophobia on Saturday drew tens of thousands of people in the eastern German city of...
  10. Turkey strikes IS as Syria border tensions flare Turkey on Tuesday pounded Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria with new artillery strikes as expectations grew of a major...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement