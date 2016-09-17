Govt relaxes three-wheeler ban time on highways

The minister for road transport and bridges, Obaidul Quader, on Saturday said that the government has relaxed the embargo on plying CNG auto-rickshaws on the highways for one hour daily to facilitate refueling of the three-wheelers.

Earlier, CNG-run auto-rickshaws were allowed to ply on highways from 6:00am to 8:00am to go to CNG filling stations for refueling but form now the auto-rickshaws can run on the highways till 9:00am for refueling purpose, Obaidul Quader said, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

However, the auto-rickshaws would not be allowed to carry passengers during that time except carrying patients (ill persons), Quader declared this in the city while exchanging views with the representatives of CNG auto-rickshaw owners and labour unions at local circuit house.

Chittagong district administration organized the meeting.

Speaking at the function Quader said the government is determined to stop plying of three-wheelers on highways aiming to lessen road accidents and loss of lives and properties.

He claimed that the number of accidents on highways dropped last year due to this ban.

‘All CNG-run auto-rickshaws will run in the port city under the new meter rules and fare chart and action will be taken against those who would failed to comply the order’, the minister added.

He said action will also be taken to the unregistered CNG-run auto-rickshaws and battery-run easy bikes running in the port city to ensure discipline on city routes and to save lives.

‘These vehicles ignore traffic rules and cause road accidents that claim hundreds of lives every year’, he said adding that most of the drivers of these unregistered vehicles do not have driving licenses which increases risk on people’s lives.

He said these vehicles are still plying due to negligence and lack of monitoring of the authorities concerned.

The government will go for action with the aim to reduce accidents and to facilitate smooth traffic movement in the city and controlling deaths due road accidents, he added.

Deputy commissioner of Chittagong Mezbah Uddin presided over the function while city mayor A J M Nasir Uddin, former president of CCCI M A Latif, MP, Shamsul Hoque Chowdhury MP, joint secretary of road transport and bridges ministry Faruk Jalil, superintendent of Chittagong district police Nur-e-Alam

Mina, deputy director of BRTA Mohammad Shahidullah, representatives of Sarak Paribahan, labour unions, among others, spoke on the occasion.