Crowd at Sadarghat as vacationers return

September 17, 2016 4:03 pm·0 commentsViews: 4
New Age Online
sadarghat

A crowd of holidaymakers at Sadarghat in Dhaka on Saturday as they return back to the capital on Saturday after celebrating Eid-ul-Azha with their dear ones. — Indrajit Ghosh

The Eid vacationers on Saturday started thronging the capital and other cities to join their work after the holidays.
The public and private offices opened on Thursday after six-day Eid holidays, but many vacationers took the day off, extending their holidays to the weekend.
A large number of people were seen returning on Saturday.
At Sadarghat, a huge crowd was seen in the morning as the vessels from southern districts reach Dhaka.
The communications through the road, rail and waterways were almost uninterrupted and the transporters maintained the schedules almost accordingly.

