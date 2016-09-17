You are here: Home » International

Niger, Chad kill 38 Boko Haram fighters

September 17, 2016 3:55 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
Reuters. Niamey / New Age Online

Soldiers from Niger and Chad have killed 38 Boko Haram fighters during operations that followed attacks by the Nigerian Islamist group on two border towns in southeastern Niger earlier this week, Niger’s army said on Saturday.
Two soldiers from the bilateral force were lightly wounded in the operation, launched after clashes in the village of Toumour, near Lake Chad and the Nigerian border, on Monday.
The Nigerien and Chadian forces also seized large quantities of weapons and ammunition, according to the army statement read on national radio. It said soldiers were continuing to pursue Boko Haram fighters in the area.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of civilians and displaced some 2.4 million people across Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad during a seven-year insurgency aimed at establishing an emirate based on a radical interpretation of Islamic law.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. NEWSLINE Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu said in an interview published on Sunday that he was glad Nelson Mandela was not...
  2. NEWSLINE Turkey’s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday to start work immediately on forging the stronger presidency wanted by Tayyip Erdogan,...
  3. Guinea declared Ebola free The UN’s health agency on Tuesday declared Guinea’s Ebola outbreak over two years after it emerged, spreading death across West...
  4. Boko Haram invades Nigerian city, warns against voting Boko Haram invaded the restive northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Saturday and warned residents against voting in next month’s...
  5. NEWSLINE Seven Italian scientists who faced jail for failing to predict a deadly 2009 earthquake were cleared Monday of manslaughter convictions...
  6. 60 women, girls abducted in Nigeria Suspected Boko Haram militants have abducted more than 60 women and girls, some as young as three, in the latest...
  7. Crimes against humanity in CAR: HR group War crimes and crimes against humanity are being committed with impunity in the Central African Republic, the International Federation for...
  8. Palestinians demand US response to Israel settlement move The Palestinians demanded Thursday that Washington take "serious steps" against Israeli settlement building, after the Jewish state announced plans to...
  9. Balkan floods claim 20 lives Tens of thousands fled their homes Saturday in Bosnia and Serbia, evacuated by boat or helicopter as rising waters surged...
  10. 10 soldiers killed in attack on Mali army base Gunmen killed at least 10 soldiers and wounded 38 in an attack early Tuesday on an army camp in central...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement