Fire breaks out at Bangshal residential building

A fire broke out on a six-storey residential building at Chan Mension in Bangshal in the capital on Saturday.

The fire occurred at the fifth floor of the building while the origin of it could not be known immediately, said the fire service and civil defence control room this afternoon.

No casualty was reported.

The fire occurred around 2:00pm this noon while five units of fire fighters doused the flame after half an hour around 2:35pm.