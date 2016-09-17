Woman arrested for torturing domestic help

Police arrested the woman who allegedly tortured her nine-year-old domestic help at Badda in the capital on Friday night.

Joydebpur police officer-in-charge Khandakar Rezaul Hasan told New Age that they arrested Moni Begum, aged around 38, from one of her relatives’ house at Badda.

She was arrested in the case lodged by the domestic help’s family with the police station under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, he said.

Moni Begum was sent to the court today.

Two others — Moni’s husband Omar Faruk, a supervisor of cargoes at the Dhaka airport, and Mostafa Sardar, who had taken the child to the couple, were earlier arrested, the police officer-in-charge added.

The victim’s family told reporters that Mostafa took the minor girl, of Haimchar in Chandpur, to Gazipur about a year ago promising the victim’s mother to give her Tk 500 a month.

The couple tortured the child brutally whenever she wanted to go home, the family alleged.

As Mostafa came to know about the torture, he took the child to her home in Chandpur on Wednesday and locals, seeing the torture marks on her body, admitted her to Haimchar Upazila Health Complex. They also handed over Mostafa to police.

The victim was later sent to Chandpur General Hospital for better treatment.