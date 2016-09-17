Decomposed body recovered in city

Police recovered a decomposed body of an unidentified man, aged around 45, from a bush on the bank of a canal at Deilya under Demra police station in the capital Saturday noon.

Assistant sub-inspector Md Abdul Quddus of the police station told New Age that they recovered the throat-slit body, having its hands and legs tied, around 12:30pm.

He said that the assailants might slaughter the victim to death elsewhere some days ago and dumped the body in the bush.

Locals spotted the body after getting stench and informed police, he added.