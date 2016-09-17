Dhaka, Ottawa agree solution to Noor Chy’s extradition

Bangladesh and Canada have agreed to find out a solution to the extradition of Noor Chowdhury, the self-confessed killer of Bangladesh’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, through discussion.

Noor Chowdhury, a death sentence convict in the Bangabandhu murder case, is now hiding in Canada, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The consensus came during a bilateral meeting between Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau at Hyatt Regency Montreal in Canada on Friday.

After the talks, foreign secretary Md Shahidul Huq and press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters.

The foreign secretary said the officials of two countries would sit across the table and find out a way for extradition of Noor Chowdhury from Canada. ‘The aim of the discussion would be to bring Noor Chowdhury to justice and execute the verdict of the Bangabandhu killing case,’ he said.

Huq said the government in different ways was trying to bring back Noor Chowdhury from Canada, and the discussion between the officials of the two countries on his extradition will open up a new door in this regard.

While talking about the issue of militancy, he said, the two leaders described the menace as a ‘global problem’ and said it will have to be solved together.

The foreign secretary said the Canadian premier highly appreciated Bangladesh’s anti-militancy stance and ongoing movement against militancy and terrorism.

He said the two prime ministers also discussed other issues like boosting up trade and investment and export of garment products.

Sheikh Hasina invited Justin Trudeau to visit Bangladesh and the Canadian premier cordially accepted the invitation, Huq said.

In this connection, the incumbent Canadian prime minister said he visited Bangladesh along with his father Pierre Elliott Trudeau, the then PM, at the age of 12.

Trudeau told Sheikh Hasina that he would visit Bangladesh soon as he has some hazy memories about his visit to Bangladesh that took place in 1983.

The foreign secretary said the visit of an elected Bangladeshi prime minister took place in Canada for the first time after a span of 30 years, and the tour has opened up a new horizon in terms of bilateral relations between Bangladesh and Canada.