Seven killed in Tangail road accidents

At least seven people were killed and 18 others injured in separate accidents at Mirzapur and Kalihati in Tangail on Saturday morning.

In Mirzapur, at least five people, including a boy and a woman, were killed while 18 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus on Dhaka-Tangail highway.

The accident snapped vehicle movement on the highway for an hour and caused a long tailback on both the ends. Police later cleared the highway around 8:00am after towing away the damaged vehicles.

Among the victims, Rahima Akter, 32, and her son Bayezid, 13, were identified.

Mirzapur police officer-in-charge Mohammad Main Uddin said the injured were sent to Kumudini Medical College Hospital.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, said Dulal Chandra Poddar, director of the hospital.

Police and the injured said the accident took place at Isail around 7:00am when a Dhaka-bound bus of Jabale Noor Paribahan from Kurigram and a Tangail-bound truck laden with bricks hit each other.

The impact of crash left Rahima and Bayezid, passengers of the bus, dead on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where three other passengers succumbed to their injuries.

Tangail deputy commissioner Md Mahabub Hossain announced to provide Tk 20,000 to the families of each deceased, and Tk 10,000 to each injured for their treatment expense, said Md Masum Ahmed, Mirzapur upazila nirbahi officer.

In Kalihati, a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway.

Identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

A head-on collision between a north Bengal-bound car and the Tangail-bound motorcycle took place in Analiabari number nine embankment area around 9:05am, said Md Asabur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge east police station.

The motorcyclist died on the spot and his pillion passenger got injured critically.

He was rushed to Tangail Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead, the police officer-in-charge added.

On Friday, at least five people were killed and 24 others injured when a bus turned turtle as its driver lost control over steering on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Kalihati.