12 killed in road accidents

At least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured in separate road accidents in Tangail, Sylhet and Munshiganj on Saturday.

In Tangail, at least five people, including a boy and a woman, were killed while 18 others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus on Dhaka-Tangail highway at Mirzapur in the morning.

The accident snapped vehicle movement on the highway for an hour and caused a long tailback on both the ends. Police later cleared the highway around 8:00am after towing away the damaged vehicles.

Among the victims, Rahima Akter, 32, and her son Bayezid, 13, were identified.

Mirzapur police officer-in-charge Mohammad Main Uddin said the injured were sent to Kumudini Medical College Hospital.

Two of the injured were in critical condition, said Dulal Chandra Poddar, director of the hospital.

Police and the injured said the accident took place at Isail around 7:00am when a Dhaka-bound bus of Jabale Noor Paribahan from Kurigram and a Tangail-bound truck laden with bricks hit each other.

The impact of crash left Rahima and Bayezid, passengers of the bus, dead on the spot.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where three other passengers succumbed to their injuries.

Tangail deputy commissioner Md Mahabub Hossain announced to provide Tk 20,000 to the families of each deceased, and Tk 10,000 to each injured for their treatment expense, said Md Masum Ahmed, Mirzapur upazila nirbahi officer.

In another accident at Kalihati, a motorcyclist and his pillion passenger were killed on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway.

Identities of the victims could not be known immediately.

A head-on collision between a north Bengal-bound car and the Tangail-bound motorcycle took place in Analiabari number nine embankment area around 9:05am, said Md Asabur Rahman, the officer-in-charge of Bangabandhu Bridge east police station.

The motorcyclist died on the spot and his pillion passenger got injured critically.

He was rushed to Tangail Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead, the police officer-in-charge added.

On Friday, at least five people were killed and 24 others injured when a bus turned turtle as its driver lost control over steering on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Kalihati in Tangail.

In Sylhet, four people, including two children, were killed and 15 others injured as a bus plunged into a roadside ditch at Kayasthagram on Sylhet-Zakiganj road in Golapganj this morning.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Officer-in-charge of Golapganj police station Mir Abdul Naser said the Sylhet-bound bus, coming from Zakiganj, fell into a roadside ditch as the driver lost control over the steering around 11:00am, leaving 19 passengers injured.

The injured were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where four people succumbed to their injuries, the police officer-in-charge added.

In Munshiganj, an unidentified elderly man was run over by a bus on Dhaka-Mawa highway at Srinagar this noon.

Srinagar police officer-in-charge Shahidur Rahman said a speeding Dhaka-bound bus of DM Paribahan ran over the man, aged around 60, at Shologhar where he was standing beside the highway.

The victim died on the spot.

Police sent the body to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC added.

(Updated)