Juba League activist shot dead in city

A Juba League activist died at a city hospital early Saturday, hours after he and one of his fellows were injured as a group of unidentified assailants opened fire on them at a club in Motijheel AGB Colony area of the capital on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Rizvi Hasan Babu, 35, while the injured, who is now undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, is Ahsanul Haque Emon, 30.

Motijheel police said the assailants opened fire on the duo around 11:30pm and the locals immediately rescued them and rushed to DMCH.

As Rizvi’s condition deteriorated, he was firstly taken to Square Hospital from where he was shifted to Apollo Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 2:00am on Saturday.

Physicians at DMCH said the condition of Ahsanul was also critical.

Motijheel police station’s duty officer sub-inspector Md Ayub Khan said none was arrested in connection with the attack and killing.