Work together to prevent world’s most devastating diseases: PM

The prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, has urged the international community to work together to prevent three of the world’s most devastating diseases — AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

‘I firmly believe that AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria are preventable and treatable. It needs commitment, determination and solidarity … let’s make a pledge to work together towards that end,’ she told the opening session of the 5th Global Fund Replenishment Conference at the Hyatt Regency Montreal in Canada on Friday.

The prime minister also sought the Global Fund support to her government’s strides to ensure health security for all of the people of the country, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

‘My government attaches high priority to health security by investing in health infrastructures, products and services … we expect Global Fund to support us in our efforts,’ she said.

The Global Fund is the world’s main funding body for activities related to the prevention and treatment of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. It supports programmes all over the world, with a focus on those areas where the burden of disease is greatest.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, Senegalese president Macky Sall, Togo president Faure Gnassingb, executive director of the Global Fund Mark R Dybul and secretary-general of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Michaelle Jean also spoke, while Canadian minister of international development and La Francophonie Marie-Claude Bibeau moderated the session.

Pointing out that health security is a ‘crucial aspect’ of development, Sheikh Hasina said access to health care is critically important for our society.

‘Health security depends on poverty alleviation, food security and even climate change management … development of an equitable, affordable and sustainable health system for all remains a challenge,’ she said.

The prime minister said the world today stands at a critical point of its development aspiration. ‘In 2015, we adopted a landmark agenda for sustainable development with a vision to create a poverty-free healthy global society,’ she said.

She said Bangladesh stands out in achieving MDGs, including health related targets, despite capacity and resource constraints.

‘The maternal mortality ratio has declined by 70 per cent in the last two decades, while we have reduced the under-five mortality rate by 66 per cent and the infant mortality rate by 62 per cent during last one and a half decades,’ she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this has been possible because of the proactive policy and result-oriented programmes of her government.