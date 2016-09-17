Capital’s heritage sites, buildings endangered

Unauthorized structures are rapidly replacing heritage sites and buildings in the capital, due to gross negligence of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.

Unauthorized structures also eclipsed several heritage sites and buildings in the capital due to sheer indifference of Rajuk.

In a gazette notification in 2009, the government declared 93 buildings, four areas and 13 roads in the capital as heritage landmarks.

New Age found that the historic Satgambud Masjid and an unknown tomb at Mohammadpur, built during the Shaista Khan era, have been eclipsed by unauthorized structures.

Similar scenarios were witnessed around the historic Lalbagh Fort, Chhoto Katara, Bara Katara, the Eidgah on Satmasjid Road, Nimtali Deuri, Tara Masjid, Hussaini Dalan, Ahsan Manjil, Raja Rammohan Library at Patuatuli, Brahmasamaj Mandir at Patuatuli, Baldha Garden and other heritage structures and sites.

No steps have been taken to preserve the settlements, buildings and open spaces on four roads in Farashganj, two roads in Sutrapur and four roads in the Ramna area since they were declared as heritage sites in 2009.

Heritage buildings at Shakharibazaar, Tantibazaar and Pannitala are also facing demolitions to make space for new structures since the three localities were declared as heritage areas in 2009.

In the gazette notification, Rajuk banned construction, demolition, removal, reconstruction, expansion, addition or any other deviation to any heritage building or area without permission from Rajuk and the Urban Development Committee.

Since 2009, as Rajuk took no steps to enforce the ban many people and developers built unauthorized structures on heritage sites even by demolishing heritage structures.

During recent visits, New Age found unmistakable signs of encroachments on heritage buildings and sites.

Many heritage buildings had been demolished to make space for unauthorized structures.

At Tanti Bazaar, a developer was found constructing an apartment building on 54 Prosonno Poddar Lane by demolishing a heritage building without taking permission from Rajuk or the Urban Development Committee.

Unauthorized constructions are also taking place on many heritage plots on Radhika Mohon Basak Lane and Rakhal Chandra Basak Lane in Tanti Bazaar.

Similar activities were seen also at Pannitola and Shankharibazaar.

A seven-storey building had already been constructed by demolishing a beautiful heritage building of the Mughal era at 54 Shankhari Bazaar.

Similar unauthorized construction activities were also seen at Hemanta Das Road and Pari Das Road in Sutrapur, Rishi Kesh Das Road, Rebati Mohon Das Road, BK Das road and Farshganj Road.

After field visits, consultants of the Master Plan for the capital for 2015-35 expressed shock over the absence of efforts to preserve historic sites and buildings.

They said that historical sites were endangered by ‘unwanted and incompatible land use’ around them.

Urban Study Group chief architect Taimur Islam called it ‘unfortunate’ that the government took no steps to preserve 93 buildings and four zones in the capital in last seven years since it declared them as heritage buildings and sites.

He said that Rajuk took no visible steps to check demolition of heritage structures for the construction of new buildings.

He said demolitions of heritage building and destruction of heritage sites became regular phenomena in the capital.

Taimur urged the government to take immediate steps to stop any development activity within a 250-meter radius of any heritage site or structure enlisted by thegovernment.

Md. Asmaul Hossain, Rajuk member for development control, admitted the failure to control development activities on or around heritage sites and buildings.

No action can be taken when such constructions take place overnight, he said.