Govt resorts to hard loan from WB

The ministry of finance has decided to borrow $200 million costly loan from the World Bank for infrastructure development, as the latter refused to lend enhanced concessional loan to Bangladesh under its IDA package.

Finance minister AMA Muhith past week gave the go-ahead for negotiating the loan with the WB. The interest for the proposed loan is four times higher than those of the International Development Association (IDA) loans, a senior finance official said.

The $200 million costly credit to come under the WB’s Scale Up Facility (SUF) scheme would ensure another $400 million IDA loan for ongoing investment promotion and financing facility project, administered by the Bangladesh Bank, hoped the official.

‘After long discussions among ourselves and hectic negotiations with the WB, we have finally decided to borrow the costly hard-term loan amid unavailability of IDA loan,’ the official in the finance ministry told New Age.

‘We are expecting $600 million from the WB, of which $200 million is hard loan.’

The loan would be channeled to long term private sector investors in power and physical infrastructure projects through scheduled banks at lower rates, he added.

While IDA loan involves less than one per cent interest rate, the SUF entails a 3.35 per cent interest with lower grace and repayment period compared to those of IDA loans.

Since 2007, the WB has so far invested nearly $300 million concessional loan under the investment promotion and financing facility project. The BB administered project has so far financed 11 power projects, three water treatment plants, one inland container depot and one fiber optic cable network project, a central bank official said.

Officials concerned in the economic relations division of the finance ministry said obtaining large amount of concessional loan from the WB seemed tougher after Bangladesh had graduated to lower-middle-income country.

As far as other donor agencies and countries are concerned, Japan and Asian Development Bank that lend at concessional rates are no longer in positions to extend beyond their country assistance strategies already devised for the next three to four years, sources said.

‘Our overseas fund requirements have increased manifold with the protracted growth paradigm of the economy and not the threshold of soft loans typically invested by multi-lateral lending agencies,’ a senior ERD official said.

In April, the WB offered the SUF loan to Bangladesh in addition to loans from its concessional window-the International Development Association (IDA). The WB members can use the funds only for those projects which have higher development impact.

Usually, the WB lends Bangladesh from its concessional window – IDA – at 0.75 per cent interest rate. The maturity of such loans is 38 years, with eight years’ grace period.

Bangladesh is one of the top borrowers from the WB as the country receives nearly $2.0 billion in concessional loan annually.

The finance officials said they were expecting the first trench of the $600 loan package will be disbursed from the current fiscal year.