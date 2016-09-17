You are here: Home » Front Page

Govt resorts to hard loan from WB

September 17, 2016 12:45 am·0 commentsViews:
Nazmul Ahsan

The ministry of finance has decided to borrow $200 million costly loan from the World Bank for infrastructure development, as the latter refused to lend enhanced concessional loan to Bangladesh under its IDA package.
Finance minister AMA Muhith past week gave the go-ahead for negotiating the loan with the WB. The interest for the proposed loan is four times higher than those of the International Development Association (IDA) loans, a senior finance official said.
The $200 million costly credit to come under the WB’s Scale Up Facility (SUF) scheme would ensure another $400 million IDA loan for ongoing investment promotion and financing facility project, administered by the Bangladesh Bank, hoped the official.
‘After long discussions among ourselves and hectic negotiations with the WB, we have finally decided to borrow the costly hard-term loan amid unavailability of IDA loan,’ the official in the finance ministry told New Age.
‘We are expecting $600 million from the WB, of which $200 million is hard loan.’
The loan would be channeled to long term private sector investors in power and physical infrastructure projects through scheduled banks at lower rates, he added.
While IDA loan involves less than one per cent interest rate, the SUF entails a 3.35 per cent interest with lower grace and repayment period compared to those of IDA loans.
Since 2007, the WB has so far invested nearly $300 million concessional loan under the investment promotion and financing facility project. The BB administered project has so far financed 11 power projects, three water treatment plants, one inland container depot and one fiber optic cable network project, a central bank official said.
Officials concerned in the economic relations division of the finance ministry said obtaining large amount of concessional loan from the WB seemed tougher after Bangladesh had graduated to lower-middle-income country.
As far as other donor agencies and countries are concerned, Japan and Asian Development Bank that lend at concessional rates are no longer in positions to extend beyond their country assistance strategies already devised for the next three to four years, sources said.
‘Our overseas fund requirements have increased manifold with the protracted growth paradigm of the economy and not the threshold of soft loans typically invested by multi-lateral lending agencies,’ a senior ERD official said.
In April, the WB offered the SUF loan to Bangladesh in addition to loans from its concessional window-the International Development Association (IDA). The WB members can use the funds only for those projects which have higher development impact.
Usually, the WB lends Bangladesh from its concessional window – IDA – at 0.75 per cent interest rate. The maturity of such loans is 38 years, with eight years’ grace period.
Bangladesh is one of the top borrowers from the WB as the country receives nearly $2.0 billion in concessional loan annually.
The finance officials said they were expecting the first trench of the $600 loan package will be disbursed from the current fiscal year.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Messi test for Belgium as last eight looms Four-time footballer of the year Lionel Messi’s misfiring Argentina and Belgium completed the line-up for the World Cup quarter-finals and...
  2. BOMB BLAST AT OLD TOWN : Political parties, rights groups demand arrest of perpetrators A number of political parties and rights groups have demanded proper investigation and arrest of the perpetrators of the bomb...
  3. SQC’S APPEAL AGAINST DEATH SENTENCE: SC verdict today The Appellate Division will deliver today its verdict in the appeal of war crimes death row inmate Salauddin Quader Chowdhury.......
  4. SALAUDDIN’S APPEAL: SC verdict on Jul 29 The Appellate Division announced Tuesday that it would on July 29 deliver the verdict in appeal of death row war...
  5. Interest rate cut on saving certificate faces strong opposition The government has decided to go slow on its decision to cut interest rates on saving certificates because of opposition...
  6. RAB picked up 3 employees and cook, 3 days before In the early hours of March 8, three days before the Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Salah Uddin Ahmed is alleged...
  7. ACC exonerates Hasina from ‘scrapped’ cases The Anti-Corruption Commission has exonerated the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, from three Bangabandhu Novo Theatre graft cases, which were declared...
  8. Pay commission report ready The National Pay and Services Commission has finalised its report recommending that the minimum basic pay for a public servant...
  9. Fresh govt move underway to reconstitute GB board A fresh government move is underway to reconstitute the board of directors of Grameen Bank despite opposition from the policymakers...
  10. N’GANJ 7 MURDERS : Noor Hossain handed over to Bangladesh The Indian Border Security Force on Thursday night handed over the prime suspect in Narayanganj seven-murder, Noor Hossain, to Border...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement