IMPORT CONSIGNMENTS: 20,000 containers stranded in S’pore, Malaysia

Over 20,000 import cargo-laden containers bound for Chittagong have remained stranded at the trans-shipment ports of Singapore and Malaysia for the past one week due to chain-effect of operational crisis that hit Chittagong port following Eid holiday hangover, shipping officials have said.

‘We are facing problem with the timely arrival of our import goods from the trans-shipment ports of Singapore and Malaysia due to dislocation in roll-over of Chittagong port-bound containers for the past one week. The trouble arose as the cargo vessels which arrived at Chittagong port got stuck here following operational crisis as an impact of Eid holiday hangover,’ said a leader of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association.

‘The waiting time of the vessels at the outer anchorage and jetties of Chittagong port marked an increase due to slow discharge of import cargo-laden containers from the ships while the delivery of unloaded cargo from this port almost came to a halt,’ he added.

‘As the vessels are facing delay here, the number of Chittagong port-bound containers is growing day by day resulting in a dislocation in port and shipping connectivity,’ he also said.

Director (traffic) of Chittagong Port Authority Golam Sarwar informed that the Eid holiday hangover caused a stalemate in the delivery of import cargo-laden containers from the port sheds as the consignees and other stakeholders were absent.

‘If the consignees and other stakeholders do not come to the port to take delivery of their containers, what can we do? As a result, waiting time of vessels here increased, slowing down cargo discharge from the ships,’ he said.

‘But the situation will improve after few days when the delivery of containers from Chittagong port sheds will resume in full swing,’ he hoped.

He informed that over 37,000 containers were piled up at Chittagong port sheds on Thursday due to delivery stalemate while 26 cargo ships were waiting both at the outer anchorage and inside the port jetties.

Chittagong port has the capacity to accommodate about 30,000 containers, he also informed.

A senior official of Bangladesh Container Shipping Association said, ‘We are the worst sufferers due to the ongoing operational crisis here.’

‘As a fallout of the trouble at Chittagong port our huge number of containers laden with import cargo got stuck at Singapore port and port Kelang of Malaysia, forcing us to incur huge extra demurrage,’ he added.