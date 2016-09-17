UN concerned over enforced disappearance

The United Nations experts on involuntary disappearance have expressed deep concern and frustration over ‘a very frightening trend’ of rise in enforced disappearance.

‘We are seriously concerned that the number of enforced disappearances is increasingly rising with the false and pernicious belief that they are a useful tool to preserve national security and combat terrorism,’ said members of the UN Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances during the presentation of its latest report to the UN Human Rights Council on Thursday.

‘During last year alone, we dealt with 483 urgent actions out of 766 newly reported cases of disappearance in 37 states — more than three times higher than those reflected in our previous year’s annual report,’ they noted, according to a press release issued by Geneva-based UNHRC.

‘This means more than one disappearance per day, and obviously it is just the tip of the iceberg when we talk about the cases the Working Group receives,’ they said.

During the four-year reporting period from May, 2011 to May 2015, the working group transmitted 384 new cases of enforced disappearance to 33 states including Bangladesh, concerning the alleged frequent use of enforced disappearance as a tool by law enforcement agencies, paramilitary and armed forces to detain and even ‘extrajudicially execute’ individuals.

The group received reply from the Bangladesh government on only one out of 31 cases it transmitted during the reporting period, according to the report.

In the single case, the government informed the group that the person, who was alleged victim of enforced disappearance, was ‘at liberty’.

In addition to these new requests, the group also requested for a visit to countries including Bangladesh, without having yet received a positive response.

The experts have expressed concern in particular about a steep increase in the so-called ‘short-term disappearances’, the unacknowledged deprivation of liberty which puts the individual concerned outside the protection of the law.

The fact that the victim ‘reappears in many of these cases, does not render less worrisome this form of enforced disappearance, which is equally serious and must be eradicated,’ the experts observed.

The expert group also drew attention to a pattern of threats, intimidation and reprisals against victims of enforced disappearance, including family members, witnesses and human rights defenders working on such cases.

When contacted, Nur Khan, acting executive director of rights group Ain O Salish Kendra, said, according to their study, forty six people had become victim of enforced disappearance in 2010, fifty nine in 2011, fifty six in 2012 and sixty-eight in 2013, while seventy-four people were abducted allegedly by law enforcers in the first six months of 2014.

Whereabouts of about 215 people, who had allegedly become victims of enforced disappearance, in 2009 to 2015, are yet to be known, according to Odhikar, another rights group.

At least 60 people were victims of enforced disappearance as reported by the family members, eye witnesses and colleagues in January-July, 2016, according to Odhikar.