AL national conference to revamp party, set strategy for next polls

September 17, 2016 12:37 am·0 commentsViews:
Moloy Saha

The ruling Awami League is going to hold its 20th tri-annual national conference in the capital on October 22 and 23 to revamp the originasational capacity of the party and setting the strategy to take part in the next general election, scheduled for 2019.
The conference will be held with the slogan ‘the pledge of the conference, to resist the militant forces.’
The preparations for holding the conference is in the final stage and the sub committees formed for holding the conference, likely in Suhrwardy Udyan, were taking their final preparations, the leaders related with the preparatory committees confirmed to New Age.
At a joint meeting of the Awami League Working Committee, advisory council and conference preparatory committee on September 6, at Ganabhabanm it was finalised that the conference would be held on the prescheduled dates in the capital.
The meeting also on principle took the decision to increase the number of the central committee and other committees by 10 per cent, the presidium member of the party Nooh Ul Alam Lenin told New Age.
The decision of increasing committee leaders will be finalised in the council session of the party.
Apart from the conference, the conference for most of the district and others committees have already been held, Lenin added.
The conference will be divided into two parts, one is the opening session, which will be followed by the council session to elect a new central committee of the party.
The conference will elect new central and others committees of the party and some old leaders will be dropped and some new leaders will come in the committees, Lenin said.
Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, joint general secretary of the party told New Age that the party conference would be held in the scheduled dates and the councilors and delegates would elect new leadership of the party in the council session.
The last council session of the party was held on December 29 in 2012.
The current committee expired on December 29 last year.
On January 9, the ALCWC at a meeting extended the tenure of the incumbent committee by six months.
Earlier on January 9, the party decided to hold the council session on March 28. But it failed to hold the session on that day.
On March 20, the ALCWC again fixed the date for holding its session on July 10-11.
Insiders say that some of leaders of the incumbent committee may be excluded from the central body while some new faces, including some women leaders, may be inducted in the party to revamp the organizational activities.
As the time is flying fast for the session, the discussion over the post of general secretary has taken the central stage.
Insiders say that a number of senior leaders, including Obaidul Quader, Kazi Zafarullah, Abdur Razzaque, Mahbub-ul- Alam Hanif and Jahangir Kabir Nanak have already expressed their desire to become the party’s general secretary.
Many of the policy making leaders think incumbent general secretary Syed Ashraful Islam fittest for the second highest post of the party.
A sub-committee, entrusted for working on the party constitution, has already hinted for raising the number of central body from the existing 73-member committee.
The post of the organising secretary will be increased as a new division has been created while the post of the joint general secretaries and presidium members will also be increased.

