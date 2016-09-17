REPAIRING VOLVO BUSES: BRTC seeks govt fund after PPP failure

State-run Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation’s has taken a fresh move to repair its double-decker Volvo buses after failing to engage private parties for repairing those during the last one year.

In June, BRTC sent a project proposal to the road transport and bridges ministry to repair the expensive buses at an estimated cost of Tk 33 crore, officials said.

Earlier, it made abortive attempts to convince the private parties to repair the buses under the much-trumpet Public-Private Partnership concept.

No private party responded to the tenders called by BRTC in September 2015 and November 2015 to repair 50 double-deckers which have been kept idle at Mirpur, Kalyanpur and Gazipur depots since in 2010-11.

Officials said private parties felt no interest to submit Tk 1 lakh with the tender as performance guarantee against each bus.

In 2004, BRTC fielded 50 Volvo buses it procured by the loan from the Nordic Development Fund. Each bus with 15 years’ economic life cost the loss-making state-owned bus operator Tk 1.07 crore (total Tk 53.5 crore).

The buses were being engaged only on Dhaka city roads for the citizens with service for comfortable sitting arrangement.

In 2008 the corporation repaired some of the double-deckers for the first time, which cost a total of Tk 8 crore.

Between 2010 and 2011, all of the buses were taken off the street from city roads due to lack of timely and proper maintenance of some of the parts, said BRTC’s technical department officials.

A senior BRTC officer said the double-deckers’ bodies and chassis are still in good condition as the buses were made with advanced technology.

Obstacle from private bus companies and corruption of some officials are the main reason for withdrawing these buses from service, said officials.

The corporation in June 2015 made a technical report on the double-decker’s state and the possible amount of cost for repairing the buses.

Based on the report, BRTC had taken a PPP initiative to hand over the buses to private investors who would repair these and then run the buses under easy lease condition.

BRTC called tenders twice on September 2, 2015 and November 11, 2015 but failed to attract private investors due to high amount of performance guarantee of each of the buses, said officials.

‘If someone has to pay Tk 50 lakh as performance guarantee while s/he has to pay Tk 30 lakh to Tk 40 lakh to repair each of the buses, who will be interested to invest so much money,’ said another official of the corporation.

Failing to gain private investors, BRTC in June this year sent a detailed project proposal to the RTB ministry to repair all 50 Volvo double-deckers at a cost of Tk 33 crore.

Probability of getting money from the ministry was low due to image crisis of BRTC, said senior officials.

BRTC chairman Mizanur Rahman said as the private investors look for profit only they did not come forward to repair these buses.

The corporation has financial crisis and that was why it had sent a proposal to ministry to repair its buses, he added.

Road transport and highways division secretary MAN Siddique told New Age Thursday that the DPP was waiting to be discussed on the ministry’s internal evaluation committee meeting.

‘We will evaluate that if repair of these buses is economically viable or not,’ he said.

They had already asked BRTC to be prepared to convince the ministry on the matter, he added.