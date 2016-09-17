Fakhrul urges discussion for credible election

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday reiterated the call for discussion for holding an inclusive general election acceptable to all to resolve the prevailing crisis in the country.

He said what BNP wanted was an immediate general election under a neutral government, not a midterm election.

Fakhrul came up with the statements when talking to journalists at his Uttara residence in the capital.

He said the incumbent government was going the reverse way, so not only BNP, but the entire nation was being affected.

Referring to the discussion between ruling Awami League and BNP through the mediation of UN secretary general’s special envoy Taranco before January 5, 2014 general election, he said at that time they (Awami League) had agreed (for discussion to find out a way for credible election).

Now they (ruling party) completely moved from that stance and were creating various issues to eliminate the opposition, he alleged.

Asked about the next movement, he said now the nature and strategy of movement were changing and they were now carrying out mass contact and reorganising the organisation.

Fakhrul said they would intensify the mass contact after reorganising the organization.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia would go for mass contact, he added.

About Khaleda Zia’s call for national unity, he said the government definitely would have to forge unity with BNP and work together if the government wanted to stay with people and face all problems and eliminate extremism.

He blamed the government for the rise of extremism and added that if the government wanted to ensure security of people, it must do it taking all people with it.

Picking up a person and threatening him with enlisting him or her as extremist if money was not given did not mean security, he said.

He blamed the ruling party to undermine security by inviting extremism.

Fakhrul claimed that many leaders and activist of BNP were in jail and could not celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their relatives.

This time people could not celebrate Eid because of a suffocating situation, he said.

He said lakhs of Muslims used to assemble in the Eid congregation at Sholakia in Kishoreganj, but this time at best one thousand people went there to say prayers as was seen in footages and photos of

media.

The BNP secretary general criticised sentencing AKM Fakhrul Islam, lawyer of executed BNP leader Salauddin Quader Chowdhury, to 10 years’ jail for leaking parts of draft verdict in the war crimes case against Salauddin.

About withdrawal of Swadhinata Padak conferred on the late president Ziaur Rahman and threat to relocate his grave, he said they (government) were doing it as Zia was a big problem for them.

‘When any history is written neutrally, it is seen that Ziaur Rahman proclaimed independence,’ he claimed.

He said at the archive of independence war in India it was clearly stated that Zia’s statement acted as an ‘electrifying’ message to inspire the whole nation to join the war.

He, however, admitted the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for independence of the country.

He said like 1/11 army backed caretaker government now Awami League resorted to depoliticisation.

He said it was difficult to wage any movement for a democratic party against a fascist system.

About coal-fired power plant at Rampal, he said the power plant would not have been set up at Rampal if there was a vibrant parliament.