US forces enter Syrian town

A small number of US forces entered the Syrian town of al-Rai near the Turkish border on Friday as part of operations to coordinate air strikes against Islamic State, a senior rebel source said.

However, the five or six US military personnel were then forced to withdraw back towards the Turkish border after Syrian rebels protested against their presence in the town, the source said.

Syrian observatory for human rights, a monitoring group also reported the incident and said the US forces had left al-Rai but still remained on Syrian soil.

Turkish-backed rebels have been battling Islamic State militants along the border as part of operation euphrates shield, which was launched last month, and in recent weeks pushed the jihadists away from the frontier with the support of Turkish warplanes and tanks.

The rebel source said the US forces had entered al-Rai as part of that operation.

In a video circulated on the internet purportedly showing the incident, fighters in al-Rai chanted anti-US slogans and threatened violence against them as a number of vehicles drove out of the area.

The Turkish operation also aims to push US-backed Kurdish forces, which have separately been fighting IS, away from the border.

Clashes between Turkish-allied forces and the Kurdish YPG militia, a key US partner in the fight against IS, have caused tension between Washington and Ankara.