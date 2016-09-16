You are here: Home » International

India loses WTO appeal in US solar dispute

India mapIndia lost its appeal at the World Trade Organization in a dispute over solar power on Friday, failing to overturn a United States complaint that New Delhi had discriminated against importers in the Indian solar power sector.
The WTO’s appeals judges upheld an earlier ruling that found India had broken WTO rules by requiring certain solar cells and modules to be made in India.
The appeal ruling is final and India will be expected to bring its laws into compliance with the WTO rules.

