Barisal trawler capsize: Bodies of two siblings recovered

Bodies of two siblings, who went missing following a trawler capsize on Meghna River on Thursday night, were recovered on Friday.

The siblings are identified as Sumaiya, 13, and her brother Rimon, 4, daughter and son of Liton Sardar of Khaserchar at Hizla in Barisal.

Officer-in-charge of Hizla police station Masuduzzaman said the trawler with nine people on board capsized in the river when another trawler hit it around 9:00pm.

After the trawler capsized, except the duo, other managed to swim ashore.

After a frantic search, police recovered the body of Sumaiya around 11:15am while Rajin’s body was recovered around 12:00pm on Friday, said Md Masuduzzaman.