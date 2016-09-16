You are here: Home » National

Fakhrul calls for dialogue for credible election

September 16, 2016 6:18 pm·0 commentsViews: 1
New Age Online
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, on Friday said the government should hold a discussion for a credible and inclusive election to resolve present crisis in the country.
‘Not midterm election, BNP wants immediate general election under a neutral government,’ he said.
Fakhrul came up with the statement when talking to journalists at his residence at Uttara in the capital.
Referring to discussion between ruling Awami League and BNP under mediation of UN secretary general’s special envoy Oscar Fernandez-Taranco before January 5 , 2014 general elections, he said that at that time they (Awami League) had agreed for discussion to find out a way for credible election.
‘Now they [ruling party] have totally stepped aside from that position and are creating various issues to wipe out opposition,’ he alleged.
Asked about next movement, Fakhrul said they would intensify the mass contact after reorganising the party.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia would go for mass contact, he added.
About Khaleda Zia’s call for national unity, he said the government definitely would have to forge unity with BNP and work with it if the government wants to stay with people.

