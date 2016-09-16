You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Russia says using influence to get Syrian army to fulfil truce deal

September 16, 2016 6:58 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters. Moscow / New Age Online

russiaThe Kremlin said on Friday it was using its influence to try to ensure the Syrian army fully implemented a shaky ceasefire agreement and that it hoped the United States would use its own influence with rebel groups too.
It made the comments after being asked about Syrian rebel assertions that the Syrian army had not withdrawn from positions around the Castello Road, which leads into Aleppo, meaning that aid deliveries to the city were unable to start. Russia said on Thursday the Syrian army had begun withdrawing from the road.
‘Mutual recriminations are being made,’ Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call on Friday.
‘Beyond all doubt, the Russian side is continuing to use its influence to make sure that the ceasefire accords are implemented and we hope our American colleagues will do the same.’
The ceasefire agreement, brokered by Russia and the United States, was meant to take effect on Monday evening.
But the truce has so far been fragile, and Moscow has repeatedly blamed Washington for what it says is its reluctance to use its influence on some Syrian opposition units unwilling to stop fighting alongside the radical Jabhat Fatah al Sham organisation, formerly known as the Nusra Front.
‘In general, we can still state that the (ceasefire) process is moving forward, despite some setbacks,’ said Peskov.

