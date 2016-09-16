You are here: Home » International

Turkey detains four for suspected plot against British, German embassies

September 16, 2016 5:45 pm·0 commentsViews:
Reuters. Ankara / New Age Online

Ankara TurkeyTurkish authorities detained four people in an investigation into a potential threat against British and German diplomatic missions but found no links to any terrorist groups, a Turkish official said on Friday.
‘Four people were detained in relation to a potential act against the two embassies. Security remains at the highest level. We continue to cooperate closely and share information with the foreign missions,’ the official said.
The investigation was prompted by intelligence about a potential Islamic State plot against the embassies, state-run Anadolu Agency said. Three of the suspects were detained in Ankara and one of them in Istanbul, it said.
Britain shut its embassy in the capital Ankara on Friday for what its foreign office said were security reasons, without giving further details.
The Germany embassy said on its website that its missions were only available for limited operations on Friday after a four-day public holiday this week.
Government offices and financial markets were closed in Turkey from Monday to Thursday for the Muslim Eid ul-Azha holiday.
Turkey has suffered a series of suicide bombings and attacks by Islamic State and Kurdish militants over the past year. It launched its first major military incursion into Syria last month to push the jihadists away from its border and prevent Kurdish fighters from seizing territory as they retreated.
In its latest travel advice, Britain’s foreign office urged against travel to within 10 km (6.2 miles) of the Syrian border and to Diyarbakir, the largest city in the mainly Kurdish southeast, hit by violence after a ceasefire with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party broke down last year.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. 88 dead in two days of clashes in Syria’s Daraa At least 88 rebel and regime forces have been killed in two days of clashes for control of strategic sites...
  2. Clashes as Israel destroys Palestinian home Clashes erupted Monday as Israel’s military demolished the home of a Palestinian accused of involvement in a February attack outside...
  3. IS claims killing of five journalists in Syria The Islamic State group Sunday published a video showing the execution-style killing of five Syrian citizen journalists they kidnapped eight...
  4. IS blasts in Syria kill 148 More than 148 people were killed Monday in bombings claimed by the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria, the deadliest...
  5. Iraq PM vows to defeat IS in 2016 after army’s first major victory A triumphant Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi declared on Monday that the coming year would see his forces defeat Islamic...
  6. UN chief accepts Palestinian ICC membership, US says Palestine does not qualify The UN chief has accepted the request by Palestine to join the International Criminal Court, while the United States says...
  7. Arabs to call for UNSCl vote on Palestinian state Arab foreign ministers met on Saturday to agree a draft resolution setting a deadline for the creation of a Palestinian...
  8. No let-up in Gaza war Violence reverberated across Gaza with at least eight Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes Monday as Egypt proposed a new...
  9. Libya hospitals face collapse if Asian staff flee Libya has warned of a ‘total collapse’ of its health care system as the chaos plaguing the country threatens to...
  10. Iraq hangs 36 over 2014 massacre of recruits Iraq on Sunday hanged 36 men convicted over the 2014 massacre by Sunni jihadists and allied militants of up to...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement