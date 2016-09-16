Suicide bomber kills 16 people in Pakistan mosque

A suicide bomber killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at a Pakistan mosque in a tribal area bordering Afghanistan, a regional official said.

‘The suicide bomber was in crowded mosque, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, and then there was a huge blast,’ Naveed Akbar, deputy administrator of Mohmand agency, told Reuters.

Another regional official confirmed the blast and said at least 24 people were wounded.