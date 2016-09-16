Suicide bomber kills 16 people in Pakistan mosque

A suicide bomber killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 20 during Friday prayers at a Pakistan mosque in a tribal area bordering Afghanistan, a regional official said.
‘The suicide bomber was in crowded mosque, he shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’, and then there was a huge blast,’ Naveed Akbar, deputy administrator of Mohmand agency, told Reuters.
Another regional official confirmed the blast and said at least 24 people were wounded.
Suicide bomber kills 16 people in Pakistan mosqueReuters . Pakistan / New Age Online
