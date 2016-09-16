No possibility of midterm polls: Quader

The roads, transport and bridges minister, Obaidul Quader, on Friday ruled out possibility of midterm polls in the country.

‘The people of the country have not made any demand for midterm election. Therefore, no question arises for midterm polls,’ he said talking to journalists at Banbarban Circuit House, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

The minister said the next parliamentary election would be held on completion of the five-year tenure of the government.

Obaidul Quader said the Chittagong Hill Tracts peace treaty would be implemented fully during the tenure of the present government. ‘Seventy per cent of the treaty has already been implemented,’ he added.

The minister said the government is working with a view to developing the CHT area as a tourism zone.

To this end, the government has allocated Tk 5,000 crore for development and modernisation of infrastructures in three CHT districts and Cox’s Bazar, he added.

He said prime minister Sheikh Hasina is very sincere regarding the development of the CHT. Because of this, the prime minister has allocated huge money for developing communication networks in the region quickly, he added.

State minister for CHT Affairs Bir Bahadur, MP, Hill District Council chairman Kashoi Bidhan Chandra Dhar and Bandarban deputy commissioner Dilip Kumar Banik were present on the occasion, among others.