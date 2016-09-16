You are here: Home » International Europe & Americas

Swedish court upholds Assange’s arrest warrant

September 16, 2016
Reuters . Stockholm / New Age Online
Julian Assange. – Reuters file photo

A Swedish appeals court decided to uphold the arrest warrant for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange on Friday, prolonging the six year long legal stand off between prosecutors and the Wikileaks founder.
Assange, 45, is wanted by Swedish authorities for questioning over allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010.
‘The Court of Appeal shares the assessment of the district court that Julian Assange is still suspected on probable cause of rape,’ the court said.
Assange avoided possible extradition to Sweden by taking refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy in 2012. He says he fears further extradition to the United States, where a criminal investigation into the activities of Wikileaks is ongoing.

