You are here: Home » International Asia-Pacific

Typhoon kills 11 in China, Taiwan; another on the way

September 16, 2016 1:40 pm·0 commentsViews: 2
Reuters . Shanghai / New Age Online
China Typhoon

A man carries belongings away from a destroyed structure after a typhoon in Xiamen in southeastern China’s Fujian province Thursday, September 15, 2016. – AP photo

The world’s strongest storm this year killed at least 10 people in China when it hit the southeast coast, the government said on Friday, as rescuers scoured flooded streets and work crews struggled to restore power to more than a million homes.
Typhoon Meranti had largely dissipated by Friday afternoon, a day after it swept in from the Pacific Ocean, clipping the southern tip of Taiwan, and making landfall near the Chinese port city of Xiamen, in Fujian province.
The storm killed seven people in Fujian and three in neighbouring Zhejiang province, state media and the government said. Eleven people were missing.
More than 330,000 people were returning to their homes on Friday after being forced to flee a storm that meteorologists said was the world’s biggest this year.
The typhoon killed one person and injured 38 on Taiwan where people were on Friday preparing for another, Typhoon Malakas, which was forecast to bring heavy rain on Saturday.
Meranti was the strongest typhoon to hit that part of China’s coast since 1949, the Xinhua state news agency said.
Pictures on state media showed flooded streets, fallen trees and crushed cars in Xiamen.
Three power transmission towers were blown down in the city and utility crews were trying to restore power. Across Fujian, 1.65 million homes had no electricity, Xinhua reported.
Dozens of flights and train services were cancelled on Thursday, disrupting travel at the beginning of a three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.
Typhoons are common at this time of year, picking up strength as they cross the warm waters of the Pacific and bringing fierce winds and rain when they hit land.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. Iran urges world to find ‘common position’ for nuclear deal An Iranian nuclear negotiator urged world powers Monday to find a ‘common position’ to achieve a ‘balanced’ final nuclear deal...
  2. China says one-child policy stays in effect for now China must continue to enforce its one-child policy until new rules allowing all couples to have two children go into...
  3. 3 detained in Malaysia after terror alert Malaysian police said Friday they detained three men, including two foreigners, for questioning over their possible involvement in terrorism after...
  4. Bradman’s blazer attracts big bids at auction A blazer worn by cricketer great Don Bradman during his first series as Australia captain sold at auction Monday for...
  5. Koreans hold top-level talks to defuse tensions North and South Korea sat down to urgent top-level talks Saturday, seeking some way out of an escalating crisis that...
  6. Afghan civilian casualties touch record high: UN Armed clashes were the leading cause of almost 5,000 civilian casualties recorded in Afghanistan in the first half of 2015,...
  7. Japan security debate masks clash of views on pacifist constitution Is Japan’s constitution a symbol of peace and respect for universal values or a reminder of humiliating defeat? As prime...
  8. Malaysia to lodge protest over Chinese Coast Guard ‘intruders’ Malaysia will protest against what it called the intrusion of a Chinese Coast Guard ship into its waters north of...
  9. Indonesian regency separates sexes in schools, next up motorbikes Indonesian regency has passed legislation requiring schools to teach boys and girls separately and hopes to follow that up with...
  10. China says 28 foreign-led ‘terrorists’ killed after attack on mine Chinese security forces in the far western region of Xinjiang killed 28 ‘terrorists’ from a group that carried out a...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement