Sakib barely escapes helicopter crash

A helicopter that carried star Bangladesh all-rounder Sakib Al Hasan to Cox’s Bazar on Friday morning, crashed into the beach on its way back to Dhaka, killing at least one person, said an official.

Four others got injured in the accident at Inani Beach, an 18-kilometre-long sea beach, under Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar,’ said Abul Khayer, the officer-in-charge of Ukhia police station.

The reason behind the accident could not be known immediately.

Locals and members of Border Guard Bangladesh rescued the crew and passengers of the helicopter of Dhaka-based Meghna Aviation Limited that crashed into the beach around 9:30am.

All of them were rushed to a private hospital in Cox’s Bazar where physicians declared one of them dead, he added.

The victim was later identified as Shah Alam, 30.

Sakib confirmed he travelled to Cox’s Bazar with the helicopter earlier in the morning. His wife Umme Ahmed Shishir and daughter accompanied him during the journey.

‘I am fine and now busy in a commercial shooting,’ he said. .