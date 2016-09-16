Helicopter crash in Cox’s Bazar beach kills one

A helicopter carrying tourists crashed into Inani Beach, an 18-kilometre-long sea beach, under Ukhia upazila in Cox’s Bazar on Friday morning, leaving one person dead and four others injured.

The reason behind the accident and the identity of the victim could not be known immediately.

Locals and members of Border Guard Bangladesh rescued the crew and passengers of the helicopter of Dhaka-based Meghna Aviation Limited that crashed into the beach around 9:30am, said Abul Khayer, the officer-in-charge of Ukhia police station.

All of them were rushed to a private hospital in Cox’s Bazar where physicians declared one of them dead, he added.

Cricket all-rounder Sakib al Hasan flew to Cox’s Bazar with the helicopter earlier in the morning.

Speaking to New Age over phone, Sakib said he is fine and busy in commercial shooting in the beach town.

Inani is a tourist area 30 kilometres south off to Cox’s Bazar town.