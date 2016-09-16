Seven killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

Seven people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday morning.

Identities of the deceased could not be known yet, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Police said a Sylhet-bound bus of Ena Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a microbus at Shosoi, leaving seven passengers of the latter dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, said Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Hatihata highway police camp.