Seven killed in Brahmanbaria road accident

September 16, 2016 11:45 am·0 commentsViews: 5
New Age Online

Seven people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on Dhaka-Sylhet highway at Bijoynagar upazila in Brahmanbaria on Friday morning.
Identities of the deceased could not be known yet, reports United News of Bangladesh.
Police said a Sylhet-bound bus of Ena Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a microbus at Shosoi, leaving seven passengers of the latter dead on the spot and four others injured.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital, said Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Hatihata highway police camp.

