15 killed in Brahmanbaria, Tangail, Madaripur road crashes

At least 15 people were killed and 38 others injured on Friday in separate road crashes at Brahmanbaria, Tangail and Madaripur districts.

In Brahmanbaria, seven people were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Bijoynagar upazila this morning.

Identities of the deceased could not be known yet, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Police said a Sylhet-bound bus of Ena Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a microbus at Shosoi, leaving seven passengers of the latter dead on the spot and four others injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, said Humayun Kabir, in-charge of Hatihata highway police camp.

New Age correspondent in Tangail reported that at least five people were killed while 24 others injured when a bus turned turtle as its driver lost the control over steering on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at Kalihati at early hours.

The victims were identified as Mominul, 40, Ripon, 30, Asma Begum, 25, and Habib, 12, residents of Patgram, and Sumon, 33, of Hatibandha in Lalmonirhat.

Officer-in-charge of Elenga highway police outpost Jahangir Alam said the accident took place at Pouli, where a Dhaka-bound bus of Pravati-Banasri Paribahan suddenly overturned on the highway, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and 26 others injured.

The injured were admitted to Tangail Medical College Hospital where two other passengers died.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.

Another three people were killed and 10 others injured as a bus collided with a human hauler on Dhaka-Barisal Highway in Boro Bridge area of Rajoir upazila in Madaripur, reports United News of Bangladesh.

The deceased were identified as the driver of human hauler Billah Hossain, 35, Belal Sheikh, 50, a resident of village Sanerpar and Salauddin Kazi, 35, son of Moazzem Kazi of village Sirkhara.

Sub-inspector of Rajoir police staion Ramjan Hossain said the Dhaka-bound bus collided with the human hauler at noon, leaving Billal and Belal dead on the spot and 11 others injured.

Two critically injured passengers were rushed to Faridpur Medical College Hospital where Moazzem succumbed to his injuries.

The other injured were admitted to Rajoir upazila health complex.

(Updated)