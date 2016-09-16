PM reaches Montreal

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Montreal on Thursday afternoon on a four-day official visit to Canada at the invitation of her Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The premier is visiting the Northern American nation to attend the Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Canada hosts the GF’s Replenishment Conference to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria in Montreal on September 16-17.

An Air Canada flight carrying the premier and her entourage members landed at Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, Montreal at 4:22pm (Montreal time).

Bangladesh high commissioner in Ottawa Mizanur Rahman received Sheikh Hasina at the airport, while senior officials of the Canadian foreign ministry were present.

After the reception at the airport, Sheikh Hasina was escorted by a ceremonial motorcade to Hotel Omni Mont-Royal, Montreal where she will be staying during her visit to Canada.

The premier will attend the opening session of the Replenishment Conference to be held at Hyatt Regency Montreal this afternoon.

She is expected to hand over the ‘Friends of Liberation War Honour’ award to Justin Trudeau. The Bangladesh government posthumously awarded the honour to Justin’s father Pierre Trudeau, the then PM of Canada, for his outstanding support and contribution during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971.

Along with other heads of state and government, Sheikh Hasina will later join a reception to be hosted by the Canadian premier.

She will also attend the official dinner to be hosted by UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon and Justin Trudeau.

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque and foreign minister AH Mahmood Ali, among others, are accompanying the premier during her visit to Canada.

Earlier, Sheikh Hasina left London for Montreal after making a 22-hour stopover in the British capital.

Sheikh Hasian reached London on Wednesday on her way to Canada and the USA to attend Fifth Replenishment Conference of the Global Fund in Montreal and the 71st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

The premier would depart Montreal for New York on September 18 to join the 71st session of the UNGA.