Comeback Clinton vows: ‘I’ll never walk away’

Hillary Clinton has vowed she will never give up as she hit the campaign trail again following a three-day rest after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Speaking at a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina, the Democratic nominee said her time off was a gift, allowing her to reflect on the campaign.

She walked on stage to the sound of James Brown’s I Feel Good to deliver a speech on the economy.

Polls indicate a tightening White House race, with 54 days to election day.

Clinton’s return comes a day after her doctor said she was ‘healthy and fit’.

She told a boisterous crowd at Thursday’s rally: ‘With just two months to go until election day, sitting at home was pretty much the last place I want to be.’

‘People accuse me of all kinds of things,’ she added, ‘you probably have seen that, but nobody ever accuses me of quitting and I will never give up, I’ll never walk away, no matter how tough the going gets.’

The 68-year-old said she felt ‘lucky’ that she could afford to take a few days off, compared with the millions of Americans who could not.

At a brief press conference afterwards, Clinton was asked whether she had shared details of her pneumonia diagnosis with her running mate, Tim Kaine.

She appeared to parse her words carefully as she replied that ‘many senior staff knew and information was provided to a number of people’.

‘This was an ailment that many people just power through,’ she continued, ‘and that’s what I thought I would do as well.’

She then jetted off to give a speech at an event in Washington DC.

The race has focused on both candidates’ state of health and medical records in recent days.

On Thursday, Donald Trump released a letter from his doctor saying he is in ‘excellent physical health’, albeit overweight.

The Republican nominee earlier this year released a brief memo from the same physician asserting he would be ‘the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency’.

The 70-year-old businessman also discussed his health with Mehmet Oz during a taped episode of the medical chat show, which aired on Thursday.

At a rally in Ohio on Wednesday, Trump used Clinton’s recent health scare to cast doubt on her stamina.

He said: ‘I don’t know folks, do you think Hillary Clinton would be able to stand up here for an hour?’

On Sunday, she had to be helped into a van after abruptly leaving the World Trade Center memorial after aides said she felt ‘overheated’.