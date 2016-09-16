Four killed in Tangail road accident

At least four people were killed while 25 others injured when a bus turned turtle as its driver lost the control over steering on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge highway at Kalihati in Tangail early Friday.

The victims were identified as Mominul, 40, Ripon,30, Asma Begum, 25, and Habib, 12, of Patgram upazila in Lalmonirhat.

Officer-in-charge of Elenga highway police outpost Jahangir Alam said the accident took place at Pouli, where a Dhaka-bound bus of Provat-Bonosri Paribahan suddenly overturned on the highway, leaving three passengers dead on the spot and 26 others injured.

The injured were admitted to Tangail Medical College Hospital where another passenger died.

Among the injured, three were in critical condition, Jahangir Alam added.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examinations.