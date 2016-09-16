You are here: Home » Front Page

No regular inspection of most factories

September 16, 2016 12:56 am·0 commentsViews: 3
Shakhawat Hossain

But for the apparel factories no other hazardous manufacturing facilities are inspected regularly.
Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment officials told New Age Thursday said the recently gutted factory of Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi was last inspected in 2014.
Tongi Fire Station officials could not say when they inspected the Tampaco’s factory.
DIFE’s 255 inspectors remain preoccupied with inspection of over 4,000 export oriented apparel factories in the capital, Gazipur, Narayangang and the port city of Chittagong, said officials.
They said 26,000 factories were registered with the DIFE for inspection.
Since 2013, the government began paying extra attention to improve the safety standards at apparel factories.
Officials said the Rana Plaza disaster of April 24, 2013, killing over 1,100 people, moistly female apparel workers drew world wide criticism over lack of work place safety in Bangladesh.
At least 34 workers were killed and three factory buildings were destroyed by Tampaco fire Saturday morning considered as the country’s largest factory fire since November 24, 2012 when Tazreen factory fire claimed at least 112 people.
DIFE inspector general Syed Ahmed said he asked the inspector based at Gazipur to explain the Tampaco Foils Factory was inspected since 2014.
He said that the DIFE posted 22 inspectors at Gazipur for regular inspection of factories based there.
Ahmed said that inspection of apparel factories was a priority area under the government’s policy.
He, however, admitted that there was no scope to neglect the safety of chemical and plastic factories.
He said the government already asked the DIFE to identify the hazardous factories.
He said that the DIFE prepared a project to identify the hazardous factories and recommend measures to improve their safety standards.
He said that the expertise would have to be outsourced as the DIFE did not have it.
The project would cost Tk 150 crore, he said.
The Tampaco factory fire raised fresh questions about the work place safety standards in Bangladesh, said experts.
The International Labour Organisation in a statement said Wednesday, the Tampaco fire highlighted that Bangladesh needed to do more to ensure work place safety.
Tongi Fire Station deputy assistant director Akhtaruzzaman Liton could not say when the Tampaco Foils factory was inspected last.
He said that the fire service inspectors were too busy with the apparel factories.
Tampaco Foils Limited is a leading manufacturer of flexible packaging materials since 1978.
Its clientele includes the British American Tobacco Bangladesh Ltd, Nestle Bangladesh Ltd, Cocola Food Products Ltd, pharmaceutical as well as food industries.

