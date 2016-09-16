TONGI FACTORY FIRE: Death toll rises to 34 10 still missing

The death toll in the September 10 fatal fire at Tampaco Foils Limited at Tongi BSCIC industrial area in Gazipur district rose to 34 as 10 others remained missing until Thursday.

The latest one who died at Northern International Medical College Hospital at Dhanmondi in the capital around 11:30pm on Tuesday was identified as Monwar Hossain, 34, from Naria upazila in Shariatpur, said executive magistrate Nasrin Parvin who was in-charge of Gazipur district administration control room opened against the backdrop of the Tongi factory fire on Thursday afternoon.

The operation for cleaning and search of victims is now going on as the fire service and civil defence, Bangladesh Army with the help of other organizations has begun to clear the debris by taking apart the collapsed buildings.

While visiting the affected factory site, it was found that the family members of the missing people had been waiting in tears outside the law enforcers’ barricade set up near Tongi railway station and at the other side of the BSCIC Road.

Many people who passed by the area on Thursday said that they could smell bad stench from the area.

‘There might be more bodies rotting inside the collapsed building,’ suspected Abdul Hamid, a resident of Station area in Tongi who passed by the affected area Thursday morning.

Earlier on Monday, four bodies were found in the debris of the collapsed factory building when the cleaning and search operation was in progress.

On Sunday, the fire fighters found four bodies from the rubble after they had begun the cleaning operation in the afternoon, resulting in the death toll rising to 29 until the day.

Executive magistrate Nasrin Parvin said that 28 bodies, out of the 34 dead ones, were so far identified and handed over to their family members.

She said that the unidentified bodies are now at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital mortuary for collecting samples of DNA to identify them.

Meanwhile, the International Labour Organisation director general Guy Ryder, in a statement on Monday said the Tampaco incident highlights that there can be no room for complacency and much ground still needs to be covered despite progress on security of workers in Bangladesh.

Besides Monwar, the other dead people were identified as Rajesh Babu, 22, of Shibpur under Ramganj in Laxmipur, Ismail Hossain, 45, of Jhigarbaria under Shahajadpur in Sirajganj, Subhas Chandra Prashad, 35, of Bhengura under Gopalpur in Tangail, Jahangir Alam, 40, of village Didarullah under Daulatpur in Bhola, Rafiqul Islam, 28, of village Kakchar under Trishan in Mymensingh, Abdur Rashed, 25, of village Sarisha under Ishwarganj in Mymensingh, Abdul Hannan, 65, of Ruhitar Par under Matlob in Chandpur, Idris Ali, 40, of village Manik Kazi under Burungamari in Kurigram, Gopal Das, 25, of Barha under Nababganj police station in the capital, Shankar, 25, of Char Khanaipur under Nababganj in Dhaka, Al Mamun, 40, of Paschim Phuljhuri under Mathbaria in Pirojpur, Md Enamul Huq, 38, and Saidur Rahman, 50, of village Sundhishail under Gopalganj in Sylhet, Soleman, 35, of village Anna under Hossainpur in Kishoreganj, Anisur Rahman, 50, Wali Hossain, 35, and Hasan Siddiqui, 50, of Shah Madhupur under Tangail Sadar in Tangail, Main Uddin, 35, of village Lespata under Daulatpur in Bhola, Mamun alias Cleaner Mamun, 40, of village Sargit under Sandwip in Chittagong, Mizanur Rahman, 25, of Shibganj Sonapara in Sylhet city, Rojina, 25, of Ambrut under Chunarughat in Habiganj, Ripon Das, 30, of village Adarshapara under Morelganj in Bagerhat, Md Anwar Hossain, 40, of village Uttar Mahisha under Vedorganj in Shariatpur, Wahiduzzaman Tapan, 36, of Muradpur under Chouhali in Sirajganj, Delwar Hossain, 50, of Puraghar village under Shribordi in Sherpur, Tahmina Akhter, 20, of Adampur under Chunarughat in Habiganj and Ashik, 14, of village Paradubi under Muktagachha in Mymensingh.

The 10 missing people listed by the district administration include Kazim Uddin, 36, and Azim Uddin, 35, from Magura Sadar, Jahirul Islam, 37, of Mirzapur in Tangail, Riyaz Hossain Murad of Shibpur in Lakshmipur, Anisur Rahman, 30, of Shahajadpur in Sirajganj, Rafiqul Islam, 40, of Hossainpur in Kishoreganj, Nasir Uddin Patwari of Kachua in Chandpur, Masum Ahmed, 30, of Muradnagar in Comilla Chunnu Molla, 22, of Boalmari in Faridpur, Jainul Islam of Biyanibazar in Sylhet and Redwan Ahmed of Golapganj in Sylhet.

Fire service deputy assistant director Akhtarhuzzaman Liton at Tongi said that the Bangladesh army personnel and Fire Service men had begun cleaning the building from eastern side or front side and western side or back side of the factory from Tuesday morning and the operation was continuing.

Gazipur City Corporation, Dhaka North City Corporation, Gazipur district and police administration had joined the rescue operation, he said.

A team of Bangladesh Army joined the rescue operation Monday morning with its over 100 personnel of 14 infantry engineer brigade including a medical team, according to a release issued by Inter Service Public Relations Directorate.

‘The factory had around 25 tonnes of chemicals including ethyl acetate which is highly inflammable,’ the release said.

‘It is not clear how long it will take to complete the search,’ it said.

Meanwhile on Sunday night, a case was filed with Tongi police station against the owner of Tampaco Foils Limited, his wife and five others in the incident of deadly fire, said officer-in-charge Firoz Talukder of the police station.

Abdul Kader, father of a victim named Jewel, filed the case against Syed Mokbul Hossain, owner of the factory, his wife Shefali Akter, and five others, the police officer-in-charge added.

None was, however, arrested until Thursday evening, said sub-inspector Nitai Chandra Das who was on-duty of the police control room set at the fire site.

Additional District Magistrate Md Rahenul Islam, the chief of the probe committee formed by the Gazipur district administration, said that they were yet to begin their work but his team sat for once to chalk out what they would have to do during their probe.

Chief of another probe committee formed by Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment, the organization’s deputy Inspector General Farid Ahmed told New Age that they had already visited the spot and would need to visit it again. ‘We will not share the preliminary findings right now.’

He feared that the death toll might increase in the fire.

Both the committees were asked to submit their reports within seven working days and only one working day has passed after the fire incident.

The authority initially suspected a boiler blast as the reason behind the fire.

But Sharafat Ali, the boiler inspector for the Dhaka region told New Age that they found the boilers at the factory are undamaged and the reason for the fire could be different.

The fire was the largest factory fire in the country after Tazreen apparel factory fire at Savar on November 24, 2012 that killed at least 112 people.

It is also the biggest industrial disaster in the country since to collapse of Rana Plaza in 2013 that killed more than 1,100 people.

Fire service officials said that the factory had three inter-linked buildings, including two old buildings unfit for running such a factory.

The front side one collapsed immediately after the explosion and the other collapsed within a couple of hours due to the fire.