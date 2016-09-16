You are here: Home » Front Page

SQC VERDICT LEAKAGE: Lawyer, 2 ICT staff, 2 others jailed

SQC’s wife, son acquitted

September 16, 2016
Robiul Islam and Tapos Kanti Das

A Cyber Tribunal on Thursday jailed lawyer AKM Fakhrul Islam, two staff of the International Crimes Tribunal and two others for various terms for leaking parts of the draft verdict in the war crimes case against Salauddin Quader Chowdhury in 2013.
Cyber Tribunal judge KM Shamsul Alam acquitted Salauddin’s wife Farhat Quader Chowdhury and son Hummam Quader Chowdhury as the allegation against them were not proved.
The Cyber Tribunal handed barrister Fakhrul 10 years’ rigorous jail term with a fine of Tk one crore and in default, six more months’ rigorous imprisonment.
Fakhrul was Salauddin’s lawyer in the war crimes case.
Salauddin’s manager Mahbubul Ahsan, lawyer Fakhrul’s staff Mehedi Hasan, and ICT peon Nayan Ali and office assistant Faruk Hossain were handed seven years’ rigorous imprisonment each.
Each of the four were fined Tk 10,000 each, in default, to serve rigorous imprisonment for six more months.
Of the convicts, Mehedi, a lawyer by profession, is still in hiding while Fakhrul and three others are in jail.
Of the seven charge-sheeted accused Salauddin’s son Hummam was not present in the court as his family alleged that he was picked up by plainclothes police from in front of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan and Sessions judge’s court on August 4.
Former BNP MP Salauddin was handed death for his war crimes and he was hanged in November 2015.
But before the verdict was delivered, his wife and other members of the family showed ‘copies of the verdict’ to journalists, claiming they had found them on the internet and alleged that the verdict was dictated by the government.
The Cyber Tribunal judge said in his observations that Salauddin’s wife and son were acquitted as they got the befits of doubts as the investigation officer did not probe the charge properly.
On October 1, 2013, ICT-1 handed Salauddin death sentence finding him guilty of committing crimes against humanity and genocide in Chittagong during the Liberation War.
However, some parts of the draft verdict were found posted in the internet hours before pronouncing the verdict.
On October 2, 2013, the then ICT registrar AKM Nasiruddin Mahmud filed a general diary with Shahbagh Police Station over the partial leakage of the draft verdict in the SQC case.
On October 4, 2013, DB inspector Fazlur Rahman filed a case with the same police station under sections 57 and 63 of Information and Communication Technology Act.
On August 28, 2014.DB inspector M Shajahan submitted the charge-sheet in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate.
On February 15, 2015, the seven accused were indicted.
Salauddin was hanged in the Dhaka Central Jail on November 22, 2015.

