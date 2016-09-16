Dhaka retaliates as Colombo suspends on-arrival visa

The Sri Lankan government last week suspended issuance of on-arrival visa for Bangladesh nationals providing neither any notice nor showing any reason in this regard.

Sri Lanka, however, has been continuing to approve on-arrival visas to all other SAARC countries’ travellers, according to Bangladesh high commission officials in Colombo.

The Bangladesh government, in retaliation, slapped a suspension on issuance of on-arrival visa for Sri Lankan nationals in an identical manner.

The foreign ministry sought an explanation from the Sri Lankan high commissioner in Dhaka, Yasoja Gunasekera, in this regard on Sunday.

The additional foreign secretary, Kamrul Ahsan, raised the issue at a meeting with the high commissioner at his office, but she could not explain any reason about the sudden suspension of issuance of on-arrival visa, diplomats said.

The high commissioner said she would inform the foreign ministry after getting information from Colombo.

The Bangladesh authorities too imposed suspension on issuance of on-arrival visa for Sri Lankan nationals last week without informing the high commission of the country in Dhaka, officials said.

The government would take next step after getting a formal response from the Sri Lankan authorities.

The Bangladesh high commission in Colombo is in touch with the Sri Lankan authorities in this regard, officials said.

Talking to BBC Bangla, Harsha de Silva, deputy minister of foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, said the chief of Sri Lankan immigration department made the decision on his own [on September 7], and that their government is taking steps to reinstate on-arrival visa issuance process.

‘We are unhappy with the decision taken by the immigration department chief,’ BBC Bangla quoted de Silva as saying.

When asked about the statement of Silva, a Bangladesh official in Colombo told New Age that the Sri Lankan authorities neither conveyed anything in Dhaka nor in Colombo about withdrawal of their unilateral decision.

The deputy minister’s statement ‘is a clear manifestation’ of tussle between the foreign ministry of Sri Lanka and its immigration department, the official added.