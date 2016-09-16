Eid-ul Azha celebrated

Eid-ul Azha, one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, was celebrated across the country on Tuesday with due solemnity, spirit of sacrifice and religious fervour.

The festival began in the morning with offering of Eid prayers by millions of Muslims at mosques and Eidgahs throughout the country, braving rains at many places, and amid heightened security.

The day was observed by saying early morning prayers and slaughtering sacrificial animals.

After the prayers, people exchanged Eid greetings with friends and neighbours saying ‘Eid Mubarak’.

The well-off Muslims sacrificed cows, goats or other animals, keeping a portion to feed themselves and distributing the rest among friends, relatives and the poor people, commemorating the great sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

On the day, the 10th of Zil-Hajj, the last Arabic month, 4,000 years ago, Prophet Ibrahim offered to sacrifice his beloved son Ismail (AS) who willingly submitted to his father’s wish to please the Almighty Allah.

The main Eid congregation in the country was held at 8:00am at the National Eidgah in the capital.

President Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul Azha prayers at the National Eidgah. Political leaders, judges of the Supreme Court, diplomats, high civil and military officials and educationists offered their Eid-ul Azha prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan.

The jamaat was arranged by Dhaka South City Corporation. Special arrangements were made for women to say Eid prayers at the National Eidgah.

Five congregations were arranged at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque – at 7:00am, 8:00am, 9:00am, 10:00am and at 10:45am.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life participated in the prayers at the National Eidgah and the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque despite heavy showers that began in the capital early in the morning of Eid day.

Two city corporations – Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation – arranged over 400 Eid congregations in the capital city. Of those, DSCC organised 228 congregations and DNCC 180.

At all the Eid congregations, special prayers were offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

Special security measures were taken in and around the National Eidgah, the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, Sholakia Eidgah in Kishoreganj and other major congregations in the capital as well as other major cities in the country.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina exchanged Eid greetings with people at Bangabhaban and Ganabhaban respectively.

The important Eid jamaats in the capital were held at Jatiya Sangsad South Plaza at 7:30am, Dhaka University Central Mosque at 8:00am and 9:00am, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Mosque at 7:00am, Sobhanbagh Jame Mosque at 7:30am, Dhanmondi Eidgah Maidan at 8:00am, Hazaribagh Park ground at 6:45am and 7:45am, Uttar-Purba Mugda Madinabad Central Shahi Jame Mosque at 7:30am, Ambar Shah Shahi Mosque at 7:30am, Moghbazar BTCL Colony Jame Mosque at 8:00am, Nilkhet Morium Bibi Shahi Mosque at 8:00am and 10:00am, Kamrangirchar Centrel Eidgah Maidan at 7:30am and at 8:30am.

The main Eid Jamaats in Chittagong city were held at Jamiatul Falah National Mosque ground at 7:45am, at Town Jame Mosque in Khulna city at 8:00am, at Hemayet Uddin Eidgah maidan in Barisal city at 8:00am, at Shah Mokhdum Central Eidgah Maidan in Rajshahi city at 8:00am, at Cllectorate Eidgah Maidan in Rangpur city at 8:30am and at Shahi Eidgah Maidan in Sylhet city at 8:00am.

The national flag was hoisted atop government and non-government buildings and roadside poles to mark the festival.

Important public and private buildings were illuminated in the capital city.

The three-day Eid holidays ended on September 14. Though the newspaper offices remained closed for the days, online editions were in operation.

State-run BTV and Bangladesh Betar, private television and radio channels broadcast special programmes on the occasion.

Newspapers brought out special supplements on the occasion.

Earlier on Monday, Eid was also celebrated at different places in Munshiganj, Sylhet, Barisal, Bhola, Jhalakati and Barguna in line with the celebration in Saudi Arabia.