Food-friendly programme costs Tk 835cr more

The newly launched ‘food-friendly programme’ for ultra-poor across the country would cost the national exchequer additional Tk 835 crore, officials said.

The amount is in addition to the Tk 2,000 crore earmarked in the current fiscal budget for meeting subsidy for foods.

The food ministry which launched the new proragmme jointly with the district administration on Wednesday is expected to run it for a period of five months during the dry season.

The ultra-poor families were selected through the local public representatives.

The scheme aims at providing about 50 lakh poor families the opportunity to buy 30 kilogram rice at Tk 10 per kg a month.

According to a brief of the finance division, the government provides subsidy worth Tk 23,597 for per tonne rice of the OMS as the government purchases per tonne rice at Tk 37,097 and sells at Tk 13,500.

The government has kept aside 55 lakh tonnes of rice for the OMS operation throughout the current fiscal year.

As the rice for the ‘food-friendly programme’ would mainly be distributed through the OMS programme, the amount of subsidy would go up.

The finance division assessed that subsidy for per lakh tones of rice under the ‘food-friendly programme’ would cost additional Tk 370 crore.

They said they needed allocation of additional Tk 835 crore in the current budget as food subsidy.

The government would run the new food programme for the ultra-poor families during the months of March, April and September, October and November of the year.

They will get 30 kg rice in the months of September, October and November in 2016 and in March and April in 2017.

The months for the programme have been selected in view of non-availability of work for the day-labourers.

According to the Poverty Maps Brochure 2010, prepared by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Kurigram has a poverty rate of 63.7 per cent, the highest among all the districts.