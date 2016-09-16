You are here: Home » Back Page

Food-friendly programme costs Tk 835cr more

September 16, 2016 12:52 am·0 commentsViews:
Shakhawat Hossain

The newly launched ‘food-friendly programme’ for ultra-poor across the country would cost the national exchequer additional Tk 835 crore, officials said.
The amount is in addition to the Tk 2,000 crore earmarked in the current fiscal budget for meeting subsidy for foods.
The food ministry which launched the new proragmme jointly with the district administration on Wednesday is expected to run it for a period of five months during the dry season.
The ultra-poor families were selected through the local public representatives.
The scheme aims at providing about 50 lakh poor families the opportunity to buy 30 kilogram rice at Tk 10 per kg a month.
According to a brief of the finance division, the government provides subsidy worth Tk 23,597 for per tonne rice of the OMS as the government purchases per tonne rice at Tk 37,097 and sells at Tk 13,500.
The government has kept aside 55 lakh tonnes of rice for the OMS operation throughout the current fiscal year.
As the rice for the ‘food-friendly programme’ would mainly be distributed through the OMS programme, the amount of subsidy would go up.
The finance division assessed that subsidy for per lakh tones of rice under the ‘food-friendly programme’ would cost additional Tk 370 crore.
They said they needed allocation of additional Tk 835 crore in the current budget as food subsidy.
The government would run the new food programme for the ultra-poor families during the months of March, April and September, October and November of the year.
They will get 30 kg rice in the months of September, October and November in 2016 and in March and April in 2017.
The months for the programme have been selected in view of non-availability of work for the day-labourers.
According to the Poverty Maps Brochure 2010, prepared by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, Kurigram has a poverty rate of 63.7 per cent, the highest among all the districts.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF
EmailFacebookTwitterGoogle GmailShare

Similar News You May Also Like:

  1. High tide inundates coastal localities High tide in major rivers of the country has left many people living in coastal districts in deep trouble, as...
  2. Bapex kicks off preparatory work to drill 28 wells pending approval State-run Bapex has kicked off preparatory work to drill 28 gas wells even before getting the approval from the ministry...
  3. Hiking power tariffs at high rates slows down economy Japan International Cooperation Agency in a report on Thursday called for progressive increases of power tariffs for various consumers not...
  4. HC sending appeals against decrees to district judges The High Court stopped hearing appeals against the decrees and orders passed by joint district judges and assistant judges in...
  5. Rice Tk 15, ata Tk 17 a kg in OMS from March The government has cut the prices of rice and coarse flour in order to expedite sales of the staples under...
  6. UP polls: AL to go all out to secure victory The Awami League has set highest priority on winning a maximum number of Upazila Parishad chairmen seats in the upcoming...
  7. Govt plans to construct second rly inland container depot at Gazipur The government is planning to construct a new inland container depot for Bangladesh Railway at Gazipur to expand container service...
  8. BRTA, IGP get fresh HC directives to keep unfit vehicles off roads The High Court on Tuesday asked BRTA chairman and the Inspector general of police to submit compliance reports after throwing...
  9. 3-WHEELERS ON HIGHWAYS : Ban largely ignored Three-wheelers auto-rickshaws and non-motorised vehicles have continued to run on national highways flouting the recent government ban. New Age correspondent...
  10. RAJON, RAKIB MURDER CASES: Hearing on death references awaits CJ’s nod for 5 months Delay in getting the chief justice’s nod has put on hold the High Court hearing of the two death references...

Advertisement

 

ARCHIVES

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Advertisement